A man who shot two men and one woman on Fulton Street in Houston has been arrested. The shooting occurred around 4:20 a.m. on July 15th.

The suspect, Derick M. Cole Santiago, 21, was charged in the shooting.

HPD Major Assaults and Family Violence Division Detectives Windham and Brown say HPD officers responded to a call of a shooting at Sally's Sports Bar. The bar is located at 8724 Fulton Street.

At the scene, police found two males, ages 33 and 31, and a 26-year-old female suffering from gunshot wounds. They were all transported to a local hospital for treatment. All three victims are listed as stable.

Following an investigation, police learned of an altercation that escalated into a shooting. Bar security was able to detain the suspect until police officers arrived.

Santiago was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.