A man and woman in Harris County are accused of kidnapping an 18-year-old woman, authorities say.

According to the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office, Jose Reyes Jr., 31, and Jacueline Macias, 29, have been arrested and charged with kidnapping.

Photos: Harris County Precinct 4 Constables Office

Authorities say the investigation was prompted by a call on Sunday about a female in distress. Constable deputies responded to the scene in the 6900 block of Foxmont Lane and met with the 18-year-old woman.

The constable’s office says the 18-year-old reported that she had been held against her will in a home nearby for approximately one month before she was able to escape.

Upon investigation, the constable’s office says they identified the suspects as Reyes and Macias.

Their bond has not yet been set.