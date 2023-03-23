Things to do: Bayou City Art Festival kicks off on Friday at Memorial Park

One of the top outdoor art festivals in the nation is ready to kick off in Houston for the weekend.

Get ready for a weekend of art, music, and fun as the Bayou City Art Festival takes over Memorial Park from Friday to Sunday. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on all three days, attendees can enjoy a vivid outdoor gallery and interactive art displays

This year's festival will highlight featured artist Dewey James, a mixed-media artist from Minneapolis, MN along with 300 artists from across the country. Visitors have the chance to personally meet the artists and view their original works. They can also buy artwork from 19 art disciplines including world-class paintings, prints, jewelry, sculptures, and more at prices for everyone.

The park will feature a Stella Artois Main Stage, a food truck park, a craft beer and wine garden, a scotch tasting with Old Parr Scotch Whiskey, a 4-hole mini putt-putt course, selfie stations, so much more.

Bayou City Art Festival 2022 (Photo Courtesy of Bayou City Art Festival)

If you take a trip to the Champion Energy Active Imagination Zone, you'll find oversized bubbles for everyone to enjoy, caricature artist Bonnie Blue, and have the chance to create art with the festival’s nonprofit partners.

The top 30 finalists from the 10th Annual Middle School Art Competition will have an exhibition featuring their artwork. The Art Colony Association, Inc., the producers behind the art festival, will host an award ceremony to present awards for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place and recognize the winner of the people's Choice Award on Sunday at 1 p.m. with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

A portion of the proceeds made from the festival will benefit the festival's non-profit partners ArtReach, Fresh Arts, National Alliance on Mental Health Greater Houston, Second Servings, The Museum of Fine Arts Houston, and The Women’s Fund for Health Education and Resiliency.

Bayou City Art Festival Map (Photo Courtesy of Bayou City Art Festival)

If you are a die-hard art lover, the Bayou City Art Festival is offering a limited availability VIP Hospitality Lounge presented by Frost Bank. The lounge will have complimentary light bites, beer, wine, and other refreshments as well as artistic décor, a phone charging station, and more.

Access to the area is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. along with VIP parking.

Tickets can only be purchased online and will not be sold at the gate. Tickets cost $20 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12, and entrance is free for children under five.

VIP Hospitality Lounge tickets are $75 and include parking and a free shuttle pass and admission to the festival.

Onsite parking is not available, but covered parking is available at Brookhollow III Parking Garage at 2053 East Governors Circle for all ticket holders

The cost to park is $25 per vehicle and includes covered parking and shuttle bus rides to and from the festival entrance.