New elevated bar experience dressing up the Heights

The Heights is a super popular area to casually hang out at, especially on 20th Street.

Now get ready to take the fun to the next level with a sexy upscale bar experience at Heights Social.

Located at 1213 W. 20th St., it’s the only enclosed bar on the strip for 21 and up. That’s right, no patio.

Think upscale pub food, bottle service, bar seating and game watching.

A little bit for everyone.

If you’re ready to elevate your evenings, throw on something nice and leave the pets at home.