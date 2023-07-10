The search for a woman who vanished into the woods after fleeing from a Harris County Deputy continues.

28-year-old Kay-Alana Turner hasn't been seen since March 10, 2023, her mother, Rosa Calhoun, says Kay-Alana was suffering from PTSD and having a bad reaction to prescription medication.

"She fell asleep in a stranger's driveway," Calhoun explained.

That driveway was located on Country Hill in the Holly Creek Trails area of Tomball, her family says when she woke up a deputy was banging on her window and eventually shattered the glass. That's when Kay-Alana sped off through a backyard, crashed into a wooded area and took off running, her family's been searching for her ever since.

"There is a Kay-Alana-sized hole in my heart," Calhoun said through tears.

Her family is finally getting the help they've been waiting for, search and rescue of San Antonio, Texas, traveled to Tomball, and spent an entire weekend searching the area where she went missing.

"Where she came up missing from is very dense, so it's kind of hard for us to walk through some of it," said Nina Glass, Director for S&R San Antonio.

Nina Glass was on the ground along with volunteers the weekend of June 23, they also brought out underwater drones to search deep bodies of water in the area.

"We have two underwater drones; one has an arm, and one doesn't. The one with the arm is able to pick things up out of the water. They can go up to 300 feet, and you can watch the phone, and you can see everything underwater," Glass said.

While nothing turned up on their search, they were able to eliminate surrounding areas and properties to help narrow down the search.

The Calhoun's had initially received help from Equusearch, but once the sheriff's office issued a warrant for Kay-Alana's arrest, Equusearch had to take a step back. However, FOX 26 can now confirm, that even though Kay-Alana still has an active warrant, Equusearch has joined back in. On June 28, they cleared 50 acres behind the home where her car was found.

"There are people who love Kay-Alana that have never even met her, and they're out searching for her daily," Calhoun said.

She says her family still hasn't received any help or answers from the Harris County Sheriff's Office and that the bodycam footage they've requested has yet to be released.

To add insult to injury, Calhoun says the storage lot holding Kay-Alana's car, auctioned it off without her family's knowledge. When the Calhoun's tried to collect the car themselves, they were told they couldn't because it was in Kay-Alana's name.

We have requested the body cam footage, and reached out to the Harris County Sheriff's Office to ask some questions.

- Why are there warrants for her arrest if the family continues to claim she was in a bad mental state?

"The warrants are for her actions when deputies first encountered Kay-Alana, she drove away from deputies and crashed through several fences of private homes."

- What search efforts went into finding her immediately following the crash?

"A perimeter search was set up by responding deputies that day of the incident and numerous deputies canvassed the area. Texas Equusearch was utilized for two days. Their search was suspended, as they do not search for people with open warrants. We also utilized a private search and rescue team along with cadaver dogs and searched the properties."

- Has law enforcement worked with other agencies to help search the wooded area and track her down?

"We have utilized both Montgomery County Sheriff’s Investigators and Montgomery County Sheriff’s search and rescue teams. The MCSO were supplied with photos of Kay-Alana, and have received tips from their agency. These leads have all been followed up on and documented. Tomball police have also helped with distribution and followups on leads."

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kay-Alana Turner should call the police or Crimestoppers.