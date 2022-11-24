Thousands Houstonians celebrated this Thanksgiving at the 44th annual Super Feast at the George R Brown Convention Center. The event is made possible through the City Wide Club.

More than 6000 volunteers show up as early as 5 AM Thursday to help cook and hand out 35,000 pounds of food.

Nearly 25,000 hungry families are fed every year, according to Nicole Lopez with the City Wide Club.

Food is served around 10 AM and continues until everything runs out.

"You have two options: you can either come in, grab a warm meal or you can take a food box with you and that will contain enough food to feed a family of 5 to 6 for about four days," Lopez said.

Bryanna Harvey and her five kids are from Chicago and attended the Super Feast for the first time.

"It’s really helpful because we don’t have family here so to be surrounded by all these people, it’s kind of a good thing for us. We didn’t want to be alone on Thanksgiving so I'm glad y’all are having this for people like me," Harvey said.

Behind the counter serving up turkey and delicious Thanksgiving sides were many familiar faces including Mayor Sylvester Turner, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Congressman Al Green, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez and reigning Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel.

"Everybody has to eat, especially in this holiday season. Not everybody has the finances or even the family or friends to spend Thanksgiving with so it’s all about coming together and supporting people, bringing a smile to everyone’s faces and also sharing the good food," Gabriel said.

"I'm thankful that I can be here today to serve and let people know that the people they elect are not only with them during the week when you can’t see us, but on holidays when you need us, we’re there also," Green said.

With historic inflation, 2022 has been a tough year for many financially. Attendees who needed the extra help could also receive medical services, hair cuts, books, clothing and gift cards.

"We needed healing. We lost a lot of people this year in 2022. We’re not letting anything stop us as we go into 2023," Jackson-Lee said.

At the City Wide Club, there’s no such thing as leftovers. Volunteers stay at the GRB until every last pan is given away.

If you missed this volunteering opportunity, another feast will happen on Christmas Eve.