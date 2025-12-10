WATCH: Texas beachcomber has rare encounter with octopus

The Brief A Texas beachcomber spotted a common octopus at Padre Island National Seashore — a rare sight. The octopus, nicknamed Ollie, briefly interacted with a seashell before moving on. Longtime visitors say sightings at PINS are unusual, though a few isolated encounters have been reported.



An avid beachcomber in Texas had an encounter earlier this week with a common octopus — a sight that she says isn't quite so common at Padre Island National Seashore.

The hobbyist, who goes by the Facebook handle of Padre Island Madre, posted photos and videos of Ollie the Octopus starting on Sunday.

Octopus sighting at Padre Island

What we know:

Padre Island Madre said her Sunday beach day began by stumbling across Ollie, who was the first-ever octopus she's seen at PINS.

The blogger asked her followers if they'd ever seen an octopus in the area, and out of the hundreds of comments, only a few longtime beachgoers reported isolated sightings of the elusive cephalopods.

Ollie the Octopus | Credit: Padre Island Madre on Facebook

In another post, Padre Island Madre shared a picture of Ollie with a seashell, as seen above. She said she'd found the empty lightning whelk shell just before sighting the octopus, who seemed to accept it as a peace offering and examined it momentarily before moving along.

