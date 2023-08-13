An ERCOT Weather Watch remains in effect through Friday as scorching temperatures continue across Texas.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which operates the state’s power grid, says they extended the alert due to the continuing high temperatures, higher electrical demand and the potential for lower reserves.

However, ERCOT says grid conditions are expected to be normal. No action is needed, but Texans are encouraged to monitor grid conditions at ercot.com and follow updates.

The ERCOT Weather Watch initially went into effect on Aug. 6 and has been extended multiple times. On Friday, when the watch was set to expire, ERCOT announced it would be extended through Aug. 18.

The Texas Advisory and Notifications System, or TXANS, allows residents to get early notifications ahead of periods of higher demand. You can sign up through email, download the ERCOT app, or follow ERCOT on social media.

The notification system has four levels depending on grid conditions with different recommended actions for Texans: normal grid conditions, an ERCOT Weather Watch, a Voluntary Conservation Notice, and an Energy Emergency Alert.