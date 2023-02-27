This upcoming Women's History Month, Texas might want to make some changes after a recent study named it one of the worst states for women.

WalletHub compared all 50 states as part of 2023's Best & Worst States for Women and looked at several factors ranging from median earnings for women workers, health care as well as homicide rates for females.

Texas was also found to have the worst number of women insured and one of the largest numbers of women in poverty.

Oklahoma was found to be the very worst state for women, the study said, while Vermont was named the absolute best.

To see the full report and how other states compared, click here.