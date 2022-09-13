Texas Governor Greg Abbott says 'Revolving Door' justice is lethal in Harris Co.

Backed by every major law enforcement organization in Harris County, incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott called for the wholesale removal of ultra-progressive criminal court judges who've granted bond to thousands of repeat violent offenders.

"The Harris County revolving bail door is literally killing people," said Abbott.

The Governor referred specifically to the recent murder of Constable Omar Ursin.

"The suspects were free on bond for Harris County murder charges, just last year!" said Abbott.

Blaming the Biden administration, Abbot went on to contend a flood of more than two million uninvited immigrants this year crossing the Texas border is tearing down public safety and overwhelming communities across the Lone State.

"Something pretty close to the entire population of Houston, Texas, that took more than a century to develop, It's happening now on a yearly basis," said Abbott.

The Governor also doubled-down on his support of the near total ban on abortion he signed into Texas law.

"An abortion is taking the life of the baby and our goal in passing the laws that were passed, is to protect the lives of those babies," said Abbott.