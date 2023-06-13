Expand / Collapse search

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signs bill eliminating paper license plates

Texas
HOUSTON - The state of Texas is getting rid of paper plates starting in 2025, that's after Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed HB718 into law on Monday. 

The move brings to an end the state's troubled temporary paper license tag system that FOX 26 has reported on over the last 18 months. 

The temporary paper license plates would pop on cars and some would be legitimate and others would be fake. 

Local law enforcement were even doing everything they could to crack down on toll roads in Houston. 

The new law will go into effect starting on July 1, 2025. 