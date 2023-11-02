Houston drivers can now expect substantial savings at the pump as the statewide gas price average in Texas has fallen below $3 per gallon, according to a recent report. The current average is $2.93 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

This news comes after 34 consecutive weeks of price decreases, making Texas the state with the lowest average gas price in the country, AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch reported. Compared to a week ago, Texas motorists pay nine cents less for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. Moreover, the savings are 23 cents less per gallon than the same day last year.

The report reveals that drivers in El Paso pay the most within the state, at $3.18 per gallon. In contrast, those in Corpus Christi enjoy the lowest prices at just $2.75 per gallon.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

This remarkable drop in gas prices is attributed to a combination of factors.

Daniel Armbruster, spokesperson for AAA Texas, explains, "Building supplies and the switchover to the cheaper winter-blend gasoline are helping Texans save when they fill up. For the first time in 34 weeks, the statewide average fell below $3 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel."

With the statewide gas price average now below $3, motorists can look forward to more affordable fuel options and a little extra money in their pockets for other expenses.