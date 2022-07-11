ERCOT asks Texans for voluntary electricity conservation on Monday

The Electricity Reliability Council of Texas says extreme hot weather in the state is driving record power demand, and ERCOT is asking Texans to voluntarily conserve electricity on Monday afternoon.

ERCOT is encouraging residents and businesses to take steps to reduce energy usage between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

MORE: How to find, reduce wasted energy in your home

According to ERCOT, a conservation appeal is issued when projected reserves may fall below 2300 MW for 30 minutes or more. ERCOT last issued a conservation appeal in May.

ERCOT has also issued a watch for a projected reserve capacity shortage from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. ERCOT says no system-wide outages are expected at this time.

According to ERCOT, factors driving the need for conservation include record-high electricity demand, as well as low wind generation. ERCOT says solar power is generally reaching near full capacity, but current projections show wind generation coming in less than 10% of its capacity.

MORE: How common is Houston's dangerous heat, what is driving the triple digits?

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner says he has asked city departments to prepare in case the state’s power grid were to fail. He says the Houston Office of Emergency Management, police, fire and other departments are checking fuel and operational generators.

A heat advisory is in effect for the Houston area on Monday, along with an excessive heat warning for communities west of Katy and Hempstead.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST FORECAST

The Public Utility Commission of Texas has tips on their website for saving energy including setting your thermostat to 78 degrees or higher and closing blinds or curtains to block the sun and heat.

To check current grid conditions, visit ERCOT's website.