ERCOT asking Texas residents to conserve power this weekend

The heat will continue to be on this weekend across the state of Texas with temperatures above 90 degrees across much of the state.

As a result, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas is urging residents to conserve power.

According to a statement from ERCOT Interim CEO, Brad Jones, six power generation facilities tripped offline on Friday afternoon resulting in the loss of approximately 2,900 MW of electricity.

Jones said all reserve generation resources available are currently operating.

Texans are being asked to conserve power when they can by setting their thermostats to 78 degrees or above and avoid using large appliances (such as dishwashers, washers and dryers) during peak hours between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. through the weekend.

Meanwhile, if you must be outdoors this weekend, be sure to take plenty of breaks, and stay hydrated.