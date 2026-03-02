Texans trade for Lions RB David Montgomery to bolster backfield: Reports

The Brief The Houston Texans have reportedly acquired veteran running back David Montgomery from the Detroit Lions to serve as their new lead rusher following a season where the team ranked 22nd in rushing yards. In exchange for the 28-year-old Montgomery, Houston is sending offensive lineman Juice Scruggs, a 2026 fourth-round pick, and a 2027 seventh-round pick to Detroit. The trade comes amid a busy Monday for Houston’s front office, which also included the reported trade of starting right tackle Tytus Howard to the Cleveland Browns.



The Houston Texans are making a major move to jump start their ground game, reportedly acquiring veteran running back David Montgomery from the Detroit Lions.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 27: David Montgomery #5 of the Detroit Lions celebrates after a touchdown during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field on November 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Expand

According to multiple reports on Monday, the Texans are sending offensive lineman Juice Scruggs, a 2026 fourth-round draft pick, and a seventh-round pick to Detroit in exchange for the 28-year-old rusher.

The move comes just hours after Houston reportedly traded starting right tackle Tytus Howard to the Cleveland Browns, signaling a significant reshuffling of the Texans' offensive unit under head coach DeMeco Ryans.

Why the Texans made the move

Houston’s rushing attack struggled in 2025, ranking 22nd in the NFL with an average of just 108.9 yards per game.

The unit was hampered by the season-long absence of Pro Bowler Joe Mixon, who missed the entire year due to a foot injury.

While rookie Woody Marks showed flashes of potential, leading the team with 703 rushing yards, the Texans lacked a consistent, physical presence in the red zone. Montgomery, known for his "north-south" running style, brings a proven track record.

What’s next for Houston?

The trade cannot become official until the new league year begins on March 11.

With Montgomery in the fold, the Texans are expected to pivot away from high-priced free-agent targets like Kenneth Walker III.

Instead, the focus will likely shift to rebuilding the right side of the offensive line following the departures of Howard and Scruggs.