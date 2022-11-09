Republicans have retained control of state leadership in Texas after sweeping the statewide seats in the midterm election.

Several state leaders, including Gov. Greg Abbott, won re-election in the state that hasn’t seen a Democrat win a statewide office since 1994.

LIVE ELECTION RESULTS

Here are the results of the Nov. 8 election including races for lieutenant governor, attorney general, comptroller, agriculture commissioner and more.

Texas governor election winner: Greg Abbott

The Associated Press and FOX News Decision Desk projected Republican Gov. Greg Abbott to be reelected for a third term in Texas on Tuesday night.

Abbott defeated Democrat Beto O’Rourke in a midterm race that tested the direction of America’s supersized red state following the Uvalde school massacre and a strict new abortion ban.

The victory underlined Abbott’s durability. Despite record spending in the race that topped more than $200 million combined, O’Rourke was in danger of losing by double-digits just four years after his narrow U.S. Senate loss that was the closest by a Texas Democrat in decades.

"Tonight, Texans sent a very resounding message," Abbott said during a victory speech in the southern border city of McAllen.

Abbott, 64, strengthened his position as a potential 2024 presidential contender and secured his place as the state’s second-longest serving governor.

Texas lieutenant governor election winner: Dan Patrick

Republican Dan Patrick has been reelected to a third term as Texas lieutenant governor, defeating Democrat Mike Collier for the second consecutive election cycle.

Patrick, who received the backing of former President Donald Trump, spent a great deal of time campaigning in rural areas of Texas, typically a stronghold for Republicans.

Going into Election Day, polls showed Patrick with a sizable lead over Collier.

Texas attorney general election winner: Ken Paxton

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton won reelection Tuesday, beating Democrat Rochelle Garza.

Paxton secured a third term as Texas’ top lawyer, setting up America’s biggest red state to continue mounting conservative legal challenges to the administration of Democratic President Joe Biden on issues including immigration policy, voting and access to abortion.

Paxton’s victory in the midterm elections came in the face of an uncommon array of controversies, including disciplinary action by the state bar, an FBI investigation and a long-delayed trial on securities fraud charges. Paxton, 59, has denied any wrongdoing and bested first a formidable field of Republican primary opponents and then Democratic challenger Garza with backing from former President Donald Trump.

At an election night celebration in the Dallas suburbs, Paxton said "the reports of my demise have been greatly exaggerated." He promised to keep fighting "big tech," "woke corporations" and the Biden administration.

Texas agriculture commissioner election winner: Sid Miller

Sid Miller won reelection in Texas, beating Democratic challenger Susan Hays. The AP called the race just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Miller was first elected to the position in 2014, and this will be his third term.

The agriculture commissioner’s main job is promoting Texas agriculture by facilitating trade and marketing of agricultural products and more. They provide financial help to farmers and help solve issues related to natural disasters.

Additionally, their duties include protecting crops from pests and diseases to certifying organic produce. During their four-year term, they are in charge of administering the national school meal programs for Texas children.

Texas land commissioner election winner: Dawn Buckingham

Dawn Buckingham has been elected Texas land commissioner, beating Democratic challenger Jay Kleberg.

Buckingham will be serving her first term in the position and is currently a Texas state senator representing District 24.

The current land commissioner, George P. Bush, vacated his seat to run for Texas attorney general in the Republican primary.

As head of the Texas General Land Office (GLO), the land commissioner manages state lands, including oil and gas properties and the Alamo. They also oversee investments for public education.

During their four-year term, the land commissioner chairs the Veterans Land Board, which administers programs for Texas veterans, and is responsible for environmental protection of the Texas coast.

Texas comptroller election winner: Glenn Hegar

Glenn Hegar won reelection as Texas comptroller, beating Democratic challenger Janet Dudding.

Glen was first elected in 2014. This will be his third term in office.

The comptroller is the chief financial officer of Texas, serving as the state tax collector, accountant, revenue estimator, treasurer and purchasing manager. They report the condition of Texas finances, and provide economic development assistance to local governments and private businesses.

Texas railroad commissioner election winner: Wayne Christian

Wayne Christian has won reelection as Texas railroad commissioner, defeating Democratic challenger Luke Warford.

Christian, who is the agency’s chair, was first elected to the position in 2016.

The Texas Railroad Commission is made up of three members, who are each elected to serve six-year terms. Although they're called railroad commissioners, they haven't had any authority over railroads since 2005.

They are in charge of regulating the oil and gas industry in Texas, gas utilities, pipeline safety, safety in the liquified petroleum gas industry and surface coal and uranium mining.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.