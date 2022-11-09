Dan Patrick re-elected for third term as Texas Lt. Governor, defeating Mike Collier

Republican Dan Patrick has been reelected to another term as Texas lieutenant governor.

Patrick defeated Democrat Mike Collier for the second consecutive election cycle.

This will be Patrick's third term, he has served as lieutenant governor since Jan 20, 2015.

Going into election day, polls showed Patrick with a sizable lead over Collier.

Patrick, who received the backing of former President Donald Trump, spent a great deal of time campaigning in rural areas of Texas, typically a stronghold for Republicans.

Patrick will be sworn in for his third term in office on January 17, 2023.

What does the Texas Lieutenant Governor do?

The Texas lieutenant governor is the president of the Texas Senate and serves as the leader of the Legislative Budget Board, among other duties. The lieutenant governor also establishes all Senate committees, appointing chairpersons and members.

Lieutenant governor races are held every 4 years. There are no term limits for the position.