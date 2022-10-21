Videos from Texas Department of Public Safety show troopers stopping attempted human smuggling.

Lieutenant Chris Olivarez with Texas DPS posted videos on Twitter showing two separate drivers smuggling suspected immigrants into the state.

IMMIGRATION: New York City mayor declares state of emergency over busing of migrants from Texas

The first stop occurred on U.S. 59 in Laredo. A Texas DPS trooper pulled over a car and a group of five immigrants jumped out of the car and ran. They were later caught. The driver was arrested for human smuggling.

In another stop, a Texas DPS trooper stopped a car on U.S. 281 in Brooks County. The trooper spoke with the driver and found out she had her 14-year-old and 10-month-old children in the car. Olivarez said she attempted to take three immigrants from Mission to San Antonio.

SUGGESTED: 84 undocumented immigrants rescued from 18-wheeler, Hidalgo County Sheriff says

In the video, you can see one man hiding in the trunk compartment of the car.

There has been no update on if charges will be filed or what will happen to those involved.