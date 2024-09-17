Texas DPS offering driver license appointments on Saturday, Sept. 21 and 28

The Texas Department of Public Safety is offering Saturday appointments at select driver license offices across the state through the end of September.

Texas DPS aims to accommodate more customers needing driver license or identification card renewals, replacements, or services for new Texas residents.

Participating offices will be open for half days on Saturdays, with appointments available on Sept. 21 and 28. These services are by appointment only and can be booked online.

In addition to booking appointments, DPS has provided information on what customers should bring to their appointments.