Texas deploys thousands of DPS workers for welfare checks ahead of winter storm

Gov. Greg Abbott is asking that Texans particularly in the Houston-area move with caution ahead of the winter storm.

A winter storm watch is in effect for inland Harris County, Brazos County, Colorado County, Grimes County, Houston County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County from Saturday 9 p.m. CST to Monday 6 p.m. CST.

RELATED: Winter Storm Warning issued for southeast Texas: What you need to know

Conditions on the roads are expected to be severe, on Thursday over 130 vehicles were involved in a pileup crash on I-35 in Fort Worth. On Friday, 13 vehicles were involved in a crash on an overpass in Magnolia due to icy conditions.

Advertisement

The governor is asking that people help to conserve energy during the storm.

People can do that by unplugging household appliances that aren't in use or turning their thermostat down to 68 degrees.

The power demand expected to exceed supply over the next few days due to inclement weather.

RELATED: Expert recommends protecting your pipes ahead of arctic blast

The state of Texas is deploying thousands of DPS workers for welfare checks ahead of the winter storm. Local officials are anticipating the upcoming event to have an impact similar to a hurricane.

Our own John Dawson went live from his backyard to talk about what you can expect to see over the next few days