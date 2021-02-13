Texas deploys thousands of DPS workers for welfare checks ahead of winter storm

Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Watch
from SUN 6:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 9:00 PM CST until MON 6:00 PM CST, Brazos County, Colorado County, Grimes County, Houston County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 3:00 PM CST until MON 6:00 PM CST, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Southern Liberty County, Wharton County
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 9:00 PM CST until SUN 3:00 PM CST, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Southern Liberty County, Wharton County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 12:00 AM CST until MON 6:00 PM CST, Cherokee County
Wind Chill Watch
from SUN 6:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Wind Chill Advisory
from MON 12:00 AM CST until MON 6:00 PM CST, Cherokee County

Texas deploys thousands of DPS workers for welfare checks ahead of winter storm

Gov. Greg Abbott gives an update on severe weather impacting Texas

Gov. Greg Abbott urging Texans to stay inside and conserve energy during winter storm.

HOUSTON - Gov. Greg Abbott is asking that Texans particularly in the Houston-area move with caution ahead of the winter storm. 

Winter storm to impact southeast Texas, Houston-area

Winter Storm Warnings have been posted north and west of Houston as freezing drizzle could begin this evening before the main winter storm arrives Sunday evening. Other counties, including Harris, remain under a Winter Storm Watch. As we remain close to the freezing mark this morning, areas north of Houston have reported icy overpasses and bridges and that threat will continue through the morning. Moisture will build in on Sunday evening with rain, freezing rain, and sleet all expected to last until Monday afternoon or early evening. The freezing rain and sleet is expected to transition to all snow by Monday with accumulations possible, especially north of Houston. Very cold air will filter in as the system exits.

A winter storm watch is in effect for inland Harris County, Brazos County, Colorado County, Grimes County, Houston County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County from Saturday 9 p.m. CST to Monday 6 p.m. CST.

RELATED: Winter Storm Warning issued for southeast Texas: What you need to know

Conditions on the roads are expected to be severe, on Thursday over 130 vehicles were involved in a pileup crash on I-35 in Fort Worth. On Friday, 13 vehicles were involved in a crash on an overpass in Magnolia due to icy conditions.

Several vehicles involved in crash on Magnolia overpass

Several vehicles were involved in two crashes in Magnolia amid icy conditions on Friday morning.

The governor is asking that people help to conserve energy during the storm. 

People can do that by unplugging household appliances that aren't in use or turning their thermostat down to 68 degrees.

Dr. Jim’s trick to save palm trees from freezing.

FOX 26's Dr. Jim Siebert has a few tips that could save your palm trees during freezing temperatures.

The power demand expected to exceed supply over the next few days due to inclement weather. 

RELATED: Expert recommends protecting your pipes ahead of arctic blast

The state of Texas is deploying thousands of DPS workers for welfare checks ahead of the winter storm. Local officials are anticipating the upcoming event to have an impact similar to a hurricane.

 Our own John Dawson went live from his backyard to talk about what you can expect to see over the next few days