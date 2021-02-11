Expert recommends protecting your pipes ahead of arctic blast

If you have exposed pipes, now is the time to think about insulating them ahead of the expected cold freeze.



Duane Meyers, General Manager of C&D Hardware in the Heights tells FOX 26 they have been very busy.



Many large big box hardware stores running low on certain supplies and it has people on the hunt.



"We got a good stock, apparently a lot of other stores are out right now," said Meyers. "A truck is coming tomorrow and a third truck coming in Saturday."

Ruby Andrews, a customer at C&D Hardware, said she checked out two stores before stopping by C&D hardware.



She said, like many others, she’s taking the precautionary steps to make sure her pipes don’t break.



"I am, like most people, I watch the news and I know that we are going to get some freezing temps and I want to make sure my pipes are covered so they don’t burst."



For many older homes, they’re usually lifted off the ground, exposing their pipes that run underneath.



FOX 26 caught up with Armando Bermudez, who’s been running his own company for the past 30 years, Bermudez Custom Paining.



"The older 1900 homes need to be insulated. If not, you’re going to have problems with your pipes," said Bermudez.

He walked us through the process. he says, it may take some time but will be well worth it.



"You can wrap all you pipes for about $100 and save yourself thousands of dollars to repair."



Bermudez also recommends running a few faucets around your home.