Texas City police investigating two aggravated robberies

The Texas City Police Department is investigating two aggravated robberies that occurred within the past week with similar suspect descriptions.



Authorities said the first robbery occurred last Thursday around 8:30 p.m. at M&M convenience store, located on the 1800 block of 25th Avenue N.

Police said when they arrived on the scene, the store employee advised them that a Black male wearing a surgical mask, grey gloves, dressed in all black and wearing a Chicago Bulls ball cap entered the store holding a handgun.



The suspect took an undetermined amount of cash and two packs of cigarettes before fleeing the scene, police said.

The second robbery occurred on Saturday at Boost Mobile, located on the 2900 block of Palmer Highway around 7:15 p.m.



When officers arrived on the scene, the store employee said a Black male wearing a surgical mask, grey gloves, dressed in all black and wearing a Chicago Bulls ball cap entered the store holding a handgun.



Authorities said the suspect took cash and three cell phones from the store before fleeing in an unknown direction.

The Texas City Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is working to determine if the two robberies were committed by the same suspect.



The Mainland Communities Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest or charges filed in this case. If you have any information and would like to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at (409) 945-TIPS or online at p3tips.com.



The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, contact the Texas City Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (409) 643-5720.