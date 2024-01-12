With an arctic blast on the way, Houston Airports says it is taking steps to minimize impacts to operations at George Bush Intercontinental Airport and William P. Hobby Airport.

Their plan includes new resources, equipment tests and collaboration with city departments, officials say.

SUGGESTED: Texas arctic blast timeline of arrival

The airport system says it is working with Houston Public Works to pre-stage resources as necessary.

They have also secured more equipment. According to Houston Airports, city council approved a contract with Top Dog Services last month in response to the big freeze in 2021. Officials say they now have the heavy machinery needed to treat and clear runways and taxiways immediately. The machinery is in position at the airports.

De-icing vehicles ready to deploy for upcoming cold front. (Photo: Houston Airports)

Houston Airports says they also own their own deicing equipment, are wrapping exposed piping, protecting water sources that service aircraft, and are monitoring boiler operations. Officials say they are also working with Houston Public Works to monitor and pretreat overpasses as needed.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

For those planning to travel, Houston Airports suggests they monitor weather conditions even before going to the airport.

They say travelers should stay in touch with their airline through their apps, social media pages and email, especially since weather in other parts of the country could impact their trip.

Houston Airports recommends passengers plan for more time to arrive at the airport. Travelers are also encouraged to reserve parking online ahead of time.