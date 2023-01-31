Texas A&M University canceling classes on Wednesday due to winter storm

Texas A&M has announced that they are canceling classes at the Bryan-College Station campus on Wednesday, February 1 due to the winter storm that's moving across North and Central Texas.

According to the post on social media, "Non-essential campus operations are suspended and employees are authorized to work remotely. University officials are monitoring the situation and will provide updates if necessary."

The announcement went on to say that bus service will not run and the university recreational sports facilities and all Texas A&M libraries will be closed.

"Employees who perform duties essential to clinical services, facility management, safety or security should confirm reporting protocol with supervisors. All other employees are authorized to work remotely on Wednesday. Employees who cannot perform assigned tasks remotely should affirm their circumstances with supervisors and request emergency leave, as appropriate."

University officials said they will continue to monitor the situation and provide updated information if additional impacts to campus operations will occur. Normal operations are expected to resume Thursday, Feb. 2.