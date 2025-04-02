"She was precious": Neighbor speaks on moments after deadly Baytown dog attack on 6-month-old

The Brief A 6-month-old girl has died after she was reportedly attacked by a dog that lived with her family. A neighbor tells FOX 26 that his wife called 911 when the baby's mother was looking for help. An animal behavorial specialist says there are signs pet owners should watch for when dogs may become aggressive.



Baytown police say a 6-month-old girl died on Tuesday after being attacked by her family's dog. Now, neighbors are wrapping their heads around what happened.

"She was precious"

What they're saying:

"So my wife was laying in bed, and I was in the living room watching TV, and we heard a thump louder than usual."

A neighbor living in the apartment complex where the alleged attack happened spoke with FOX 26. The neighbor asked to remain anonymous.

"It sounded like walking up to a dog fight, it was vicious," he said. "Then, I heard her scream, ‘Oh my god, my baby.’"

The neighbor said the mother came from the second floor apartment with her baby in her arms, trying to find someone to take her to a hospital. The neighbor told his wife to call 911.

"The baby had a wound on the top of the head, and it looks lifeless, and the color was not right. It was a grayish color," he said. "So she was walking out, and she handed her baby to the paramedics. She thought her baby was alive."

The neighbor told FOX 26 that the baby was loved by many residents in the complex before she was even born.

"When they moved in, [the mother] was pregnant, so we watched her walk around big and pregnant. And then, she had the baby, so everyone fell in love with the baby. She looked like a porcelain doll. She was precious," he said.

RELATED: Baytown dog attack: 6-month-old baby girl dies

"Any dog can bite"

What you can do:

According to animal behaviorist Lisa Tynan with Harris County Pets, no matter how well you know your dog, it's always important to watch them when they're around young children.

"While we think of dogs from their breeds or their breeding, they are all individuals, and it's important to look at them as individuals and recognize, as I said, any dog can bite," said Tynan.

Tynan says owners should look for the following signs of their dog being uncomfortable:

Lots of yawning

Licking their lips frequently

Walking away

Averting their eyes

If your dog freezes

"We really want to make sure that, if we're getting a pet from a neighbor, a shelter, if we're fostering, if it's temporary, that we are giving them safe spaces to go if they are uncomfortable," Tynan said.