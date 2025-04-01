Baytown attack: 6-month-old child attacked by dog

The Brief Authorities are on the scene investigating after a 6-month-old was attacked by a dog. Officials said the incident occurred in the 1300 block of E. James Avenue in Baytown.



An investigation is now underway after a 6-month-old was attacked by a dog in Baytown.

What we know:

Officials said the incident occurred in the 1300 block of E. James Avenue, just after 3:45 p.m.

We're told life flight was called but has been disregarded.

The young girl was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

FOX 26 captured video of the dog being taken to an animal control truck.

Neighbors say the dog and the child live in the same unit and had just moved into the unit recently.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what led up to the attack or what caused the attack to occur.

The child's condition is currently unknown.

This is a developing story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.