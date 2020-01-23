Texas A&M student who traveled from China being tested for novel coronavirus

article

Health officials are investigating a suspected case of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus in a patient who traveled from Wuhan, China, where the coronavirus originated, the Brazos County Health District says.

Public health officials in Brazos County are investigating the case after a student at Texas A&M University got sick with a respiratory illness within two weeks of traveling to China.

The patient is being isolated at home while health officials continue to determine if this is a case of novel coronavirus. Officials with Texas A&M University have described the immediate health risk to the campus community as low.

"Health care providers were aware of public health guidance on novel coronavirus and quickly recognized that the patient met the criteria for coronavirus testing and is being kept isolated at home, while the precautionary testing is done. If there is a confirmed case, we will promptly announce it," the Brazos County Health District said.

Health officials encourage those that have traveled to Wuhan, China, and have flu-like symptoms to call the health district at (979)361-4440. Flu-like symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, and sore throat.

The health district says, if medical care is needed, you should call your healthcare provider first before arriving. They say nonessential travel to Wuhan, China, should be avoided.

The health district shared these general preventive actions that the public is encouraged follow:

Everyone 6 months and older is encouraged to get a flu shot.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says they are closely monitoring an outbreak caused by a novel coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. The virus has resulted in hundreds of confirmed cases in China.

The first case in the United States was announced Tuesday in a man in Washington state. The man returned to the Seattle area in the middle of last week after traveling to the Wuhan area, where the outbreak began.

Flu symptoms include:

-Fever

-Cough

-Shortness of Breath

-Sore Thorat

Students who have questions or concerns can contact A&M’s Student Health Services at info@shs.tamu.edu or its Facebook page.

For more information on the Coronavirus, visit the CDC's official website.

