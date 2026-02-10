Wrong-way crash kills 1, injures another on Houston's East Freeway

The Brief The crash happened on the westbound lanes of I-10 near Lockwood Drive. Officials say a wrong-way driver crashed head-on into another driver. One person has died. Another was reported in critical condition.



One driver has died and another is hospitalized after a wrong way on the East Freeway toward Downtown Houston early Tuesday morning.

I-10 East Freeway wrong-way crash

What we know:

The crash was reported at about 1:30 a.m. on I-10 westbound near Lockwood Drive on the east side of town. The freeway has since reopened.

A Kia sedan was said to be driving legally in the westbound lanes of the freeway while a Nissan sports car was speeding eastbound in those same lanes.

A TxDOT crew saw the Nissan strike the Kia. Police say the Nissan then caught fire, and the driver was trapped in the vehicle.

When first responders arrived, the Nissan driver was pronounced deceased.

The Kia driver was sent to a hospital in critical condition.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified. Police only described the Nissan driver as male and the Kia driver as female.

It's not clear if other factors played a part in the crash.