After being apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border and brought back to Houston, Terry Bryan Rivera , the suspect wanted in connection with the death of 12-year-old Carlos Fernandez in Harris County, has been granted bond.

Terry Rivera was arrested at the U.S.-Mexico border. (Photo: Cameron County Sheriff's Office)

Rivera has received a $2 million bond, a compromise between the state's request for $5 million and the defense's proposal. Rivera's defense argued for a bond, citing his homelessness at the time of the incident and the absence of the death penalty as factors justifying a lower bond amount. They proposed a bond of $50,000 to $100,000, typical for non-death penalty capital cases.

Rivera, charged with capital murder, stands accused of fatally shooting Carlos Fernandez while firing into the window of his ex-partner's Harris County apartment on March 4. The incident, which occurred around 3 a.m. Initially, authorities believed Carlos had been asleep in the same room as his younger sisters when he was tragically shot. However, further investigation revealed that Carlos had been sleeping in the living room and ran into his sisters’ room upon hearing the commotion caused by the gunfire.

During Rivera's arraignment, details emerged about the events leading to his arrest. Witnesses reported hearing gunshots and seeing a Hispanic man fleeing the scene in a silver truck shortly after the incident. Ashley Rostro, who was sleeping in bed with her boyfriend, recounted hearing Rivera's voice outside the window just before the shots were fired. Rostro recognized Rivera's voice and was certain of his involvement. Rivera's acknowledgment of being at the scene during a phone call further incriminated him.

Given the severity of the charges and the young age of the victim, the state considers Rivera a significant flight risk. Rivera's prior criminal history was also brought into consideration during the proceedings, adding weight to the argument against granting him a bond.



