Bond has been set at $25,000 for the mother accused of hindering the apprehension of her son, who is wanted for capital murder in the death of 12-year-old Carlos Fernandez.

Alva Cornejo, mother of capital murder suspect Terry Bryan Rivera, appeared in probable cause court early Monday morning, following her arrest over the weekend.

MORE: Mother of capital murder suspect arrested for hindering apprehension

Rivera is accused of firing into his ex’s Harris County apartment around 3 a.m. last Monday, fatally shooting her 12-year-old son. He remains at large.

Alva Cornejo appears in court (left); Terry Rivera remains wanted (right)

According to allegations read in court, Rivera met with his mother around 9 a.m. or 10 a.m. after the shooting and told her details about the murder.

MORE: Suspect charged with Capital Murder for 12-year-old's death

She reportedly told officers that she told him to turn himself in, but he jumped out of a vehicle and ran away. She allegedly claimed that she hadn’t heard from him since.

Officers then confronted her with images of her vehicle going northbound on US-59 in Montgomery County around 11 a.m., according to the allegations.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

She allegedly told officers that she was upset and decided to go to the casino but turned around because she didn’t have money to gamble.

According to the allegations read in the court, there was a text message on her phone shortly before 12:30 p.m. asking someone to pick up the suspect, and an internet search later that day for how to travel to the border of Mexico.

In court, it was revealed that an immigration detainer is in place for Cornejo, who is a citizen of El Salvador.

If Cornejo is released on bond, she will have to submit to GPS monitoring and can’t have contact with Rivera, among other conditions.

Authorities are continuing to search for Rivera and say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you should call the Harris County Sheriff's Office at (713)274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.