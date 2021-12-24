Teen stepson arrested in shooting death of Houston-area man

A 17-year-old is in custody for the shooting death of his stepfather, Harris County Sheriff's Office reported Friday morning.

According to HCSO, homicide investigators responded to a shooting in the 5900 block of Sattler Park in north Harris County.

Deputies found a man dead from several gunshot wounds. The victim was identified as 42-year-old Ismael Ramos.

Authorities then detained the victim's 17-year-old stepson, who they believe to be the shooter. Deputies say the teen was cooperative.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, investigators determined that the two had gotten into a verbal and physical altercation which led to the shooting.

"The argument possibly stemmed from Ramos discharging a firearm in the backyard of the residence earlier during the day," the sheriff said in a tweet.

Sheriff Gonzalez added that the case will be presented to a Harris County Grand Jury for disposition.