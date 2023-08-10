Tax-free weekend for back-to-school shopping is this weekend, August 11 - 13.

The National Retail Federation says families will spend an all-time high of $900 per child on back-to-school supplies this year, and $1,200 on college students.

So we hit the books to help you cut those numbers down.

To save on back-to-school supplies, first see what you already have at home, and swap extras with parents you know.

SUGGESTED: Back-to-school lunches for kids: How to save money

Shopping expert Bethany Hollars with BrickSeek says also ask teachers which items on the list you can wait to buy until after the school year starts.

"Once the school year has commenced, we know retailers mark down massively all that back-to-school inventory anywhere from 50% to 90% off," said Hollars.

For items that you need right away, take advantage of tax-free weekend. You don't have to pay that 6.25% state sales tax on school supplies, backpacks, clothes, and shoes under $100.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Before you head for a store, search for the items on Google Shopping to see which stores offer the best prices. We found clear and mesh backpacks, for example, for just $8 and $9 on Amazon.

"Don’t forget your office supply stores like Staples and Office Depot. I think a lot of times people just overlook these for their back-to-school shopping," suggested Hollars. "It’s a way to save probably 20% to 35% above and beyond what you'd find at the big box retailer."

SUGGESTED: Tips to help teachers save on back-to-school supplies

Download a store's app, such as Walmart, Kohl's, or Target, for more deals. While you're in any store, you can use the Amazon app on your phone to scan an item's bar code. If you find a lower price you can ask the clerk to match it.

Here's a big savings tip. Buy gift cards at a discount on gift card resale sites like Raise and Card Cash. For example, pay $45 for a $50 gift card, use it to buy supplies, and you've automatically saved $5.

Electronics like laptops are not included in tax-free weekend, and usually drop to the lowest prices before the holidays, if you can wait till then.

Or consider buying refurbished electronics from Goodwill, Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart, plus local computer stores. Many certify that they work or offer warranties.

"If you’re buying them from a reputable seller such as Amazon or sometimes the manufacturer themselves, this is an easy way to save anywhere from 20% to 40%," said Hollars.

There are a number of programs that offer school supplies to families in need.

The Texas State Comptroller lists the items that are tax-free August 11 - 13.