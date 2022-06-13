Taco truck employee shot in eye during shootout in nearby church parking lot

A Houston taco truck employee was shot in the eye after a shootout in a nearby church parking lot, police say.

It happened just after 11 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Edgebrook Drive in southeast Houston.

Houston Police says a white vehicle was parked in the church parking lot when a blue Chevy Malibu pulled up. HPD says that's when the occupants of both vehicles started shooting at each other.

One suspect, described as a Black male wearing a long sleeve green shirt with hoodie, ran away going northbound.

The blue Malibu drove away from the scene but was pulled over by a Harris County Precinct 8 Constable a few blocks away.

Three people were found in the Malibu. One was shot in the back and transported by ambulance. The other two people were detained.

Two women were hit at the scene of the shooting. A female taco truck employee, who was an innocent bystander, was shot in the eye. Another female was shot in the hand. It’s unknown at this time if she was involved in the altercation.

All three shooting victims are expected to survive.

No word on the motive of the shooting or how many suspects are involved.

The shooting is under investigation.