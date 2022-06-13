Man shot in head during 'gun battle' outside Airbnb party in east downtown Houston

A man is dead after he was shot in the head during a gunfight outside a party at an Airbnb in Houston's EaDo.

Houston police say they received a shooting call around 10:45 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Delano near Dallas St.

When the officers arrived, they found one a man in his early 20s who had been shot in the head. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition, but later died from his injury.

HPD says they found evidence of a "gun battle" outside the Airbnb. They believe there were multiple shooters due to the multiple caliber ammunition found on the ground.

Officers also believe there was a gun battle inside the Airbnb.

HPD says there was a party at the Airbnb, and they found 15 to 20 young adults found in the area.

One person has been detained in the incident, but at last check, there was not enough information to determine whether he is a suspect.

HPD's Major Assaults Unit and the Crime Scene Unit are conducting the investigation and looking through surveillance footage of the area. They're also making sure no one else was injured in the gunfight.