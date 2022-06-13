7-year-old shot, killed in drive-by shooting at east Harris County home

A 7-year-old boy has died after being shot and killed in a drive-by shooting outside his east Harris County home overnight.

Harris County Sheriff's Office says it happened around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday in the 13800 block of McNair Street.

When sheriff's deputies arrived at the scene they found little Paul Vasquez shot in the chest. He was hit while he was in bed and was able to get up and tell his mom that he was shot before collapsing.

Paul was taken to Ben Taub hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide investigators say a white or grey-colored, four-door sedan drove by the residence and fired into the home multiple times.

The boy's mother and two older brothers were also at home at the time of the shooting.

The motive for the shooting is unknown, and no suspects have been identified by investigators at this time.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or anonymously Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS.