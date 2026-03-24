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Houston crime: Victim shot during robbery on Pinemont Drive, suspect located

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Published  March 24, 2026 10:06pm CDT
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • The Houston Police Department is on the scene investigating after a person was shot during a robbery on Tuesday evening.
    • According to Houston police, the shooting occurred near the intersection of Pinemont Drive and Alabonson Road.
    • Houston police said the victim is expected to survive.

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is on the scene investigating after a person was shot during a robbery on Tuesday evening. 

What we know:

According to Houston police, the shooting occurred near the intersection of Pinemont Drive and Alabonson Road. 

Photo from the scene (Source: Houston Police Department)

Houston police said the victim is expected to survive. 

Officials began searching for the suspect and was later located at a gas station. 

What we don't know:

Authorities did not provide the suspect's name or the charges that the suspect may face. 

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest. 

The Source: Houston Police Department

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