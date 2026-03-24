Houston crime: Victim shot during robbery on Pinemont Drive, suspect located
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is on the scene investigating after a person was shot during a robbery on Tuesday evening.
What we know:
According to Houston police, the shooting occurred near the intersection of Pinemont Drive and Alabonson Road.
Photo from the scene (Source: Houston Police Department)
Houston police said the victim is expected to survive.
Officials began searching for the suspect and was later located at a gas station.
What we don't know:
Authorities did not provide the suspect's name or the charges that the suspect may face.
This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.
The Source: Houston Police Department