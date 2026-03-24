Houston crime: Victim shot during robbery on Pinemont Drive, suspect located

The Brief The Houston Police Department is on the scene investigating after a person was shot during a robbery on Tuesday evening. According to Houston police, the shooting occurred near the intersection of Pinemont Drive and Alabonson Road. Houston police said the victim is expected to survive.



The Houston Police Department is on the scene investigating after a person was shot during a robbery on Tuesday evening.

What we know:

According to Houston police, the shooting occurred near the intersection of Pinemont Drive and Alabonson Road.

Photo from the scene (Source: Houston Police Department)

Houston police said the victim is expected to survive.

Officials began searching for the suspect and was later located at a gas station.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not provide the suspect's name or the charges that the suspect may face.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.