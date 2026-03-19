Houston ISD addresses César Chávez holiday, designates March 30 holiday as Farmworkers Day

The Brief The Houston Independent School District has addressed the upcoming Chavez-Huerta Day, scheduled for March 30, 2026. During a school board meeting on Thursday night, Houston ISD addressed the holiday as well as the potential renaming of Chavez High School.



The Houston Independent School District has addressed the upcoming Chavez-Huerta Day, scheduled for March 30, 2026.

Houston ISD addresses Chavez-Huerta Day

During a school board meeting on Thursday night, Houston ISD addressed the holiday and sent FOX 26 the following statement:

"Houston ISD is aware of the recent allegations involving César Chávez. The District recognizes that allegations of this nature can be deeply painful for victims and survivors, and we are mindful of that impact. In light of this, the HISD Board of Managers announced at Thursdays evening’s Board Meeting that the student and staff holiday currently scheduled for March 30, 2026, will be observed and designated as Farmworkers Day."

The school district also addressed the potential renaming of Chavez High School. The district said they will following its established process.

"There will be time to engage in a thoughtful and timely process, including HISD families. Any recommendations for renaming, as well as changes to next year’s academic calendar, will be brought before the Board. HISD will share more information in the coming weeks."

Houston César Chávez march canceled amid assault allegations

A Houston event honoring César Chávez was canceled on Wednesday as assault allegations continue to rise against the labor union icon.

An organizer for Houston's annual César Chávez march confirms this year's event has been canceled.

The Houston event is one of many that have been canceled across the country.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that the state would not observe César Chávez Day.

Allegations against Chávez

The cancellations come after a New York Times article accusing César Chávez of sexually assaulting multiple women and girls. Two victims mentioned in the article are said to be daughters of organizers who participated in rallies alongside Chávez.

Dolores Huerta, a mentee of César Chávez who has also been praised for her legacy, also claims that her mentor had assaulted her twice. A statement was posted on the activists' social media on Wednesday, claiming both incidents with Chávez led to secret pregnancies, and she arranged for both children to be raised by other families.

Who was César Chávez?

According to the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO), Chávez is known as an icon for labor unions.

He and Delores Huerta helped establish the National Farm Workers Association (NFWA), advocating for farmworkers to have a minimum wage, unemployment insurance, and a life insurance plan, among other things.

Sonoma State University says Chávez also led a 340-mile march and a 25-day hunger strike in support of the boycott of California grapes due to workers' poor conditions and small pay.

The NFWA later became the United Farm Workers (UFW), which Chávez and Huerta led for over 30 years.

The AFL-CIO and the Cesar Chavez Foundation have since put out separate statements regarding the allegations against Chávez, both in support of his alleged victims.

Click here for the AFL-CIO statement.

Click here for the Cesar Chavez Foundation statement.