Houston apartment fire: Firefighters battle 2-alarm apartment fire on Grow Lane

The Brief Houston firefighters battled a large apartment fire on the northwest side on Tuesday night, officials reported. According to the Houston Fire Department, the fire was burning at an apartment complex on Houston's northwest side, located at Grow Lane and Dow Road. Officials said the fire started around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday evening.



Houston firefighters battled a large apartment fire on the northwest side on Tuesday night, officials reported.

What we know:

According to the Houston Fire Department, the fire sparked up at an apartment complex on Houston's northwest side, located at Grow Lane and Dow Road.

Officials said the fire started around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Houston Fire Department officials said there was a report that a person was trapped, but that turned out to not be correct.

Firefighters said they fought the fire defensively.

Houston Fire Department said the building where the fire is burning has a total of 32 units; 16 units were affected as a result of the fire. Four of those 16 units affected were occupied. The majority of the building was not occupied, officials said.

Houston fire officials said a pet was recovered. However, they couldn't confirm the pet's condition.

Over 60-70 authorities and firefighters responded to the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

The Red Cross has been notified to help those displaced.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is unknown.