Port Arthur: Authorities on scene of possible explosion at Valero refinery, shelter-in-place issued

The Brief Authorities have issued a shelter-in-place for a portion of Port Arthur following a possible explosion on Monday. According to officials, the possible explosion occurred at the Valero Refinery in Port Arthur. Officials said the shelter-in-place covers the west side of Port Arthur.



Authorities have issued a shelter-in-place for a portion of Port Arthur following a possible explosion on Monday.

What we know:

According to officials, the possible explosion occurred at the Valero Refinery in Port Arthur.

The Port Arthur Fire Department is advising residents who live on the west side of Port Arthur to shelter-in-place.

Residents in the surrounding area are being strongly encouraged to remain indoors until further notice, keep windows and doors closed, and follow guidance from local officials.

Port Arthur officials said to expect road closures in and around the area of Highway 82 and Highway 87 and traffic coming into the area from additional roadways.

Sheriff Zena Stephens tells FOX Beaumont the explosion was likely caused by an industrial heater.

Officials also told FOX Beaumont that there are no reported injuries.

What we don't know:

It's unclear if any injuries have been reported.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.