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Houston educator, chiropractor isn't letting Parkinson's Disease stop him from living life to the fullest

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Published  March 24, 2026 10:39pm CDT
Houston
FOX 26 Houston
Houston educator persevering through Parkinson's

Houston educator persevering through Parkinson's

One Houston educator is making sure Parkinson's doesn't stop him from living life to the fullest. FOX 26's Randy Wallace spoke with him. 

HOUSTON - As many as 77,000 Texans have Parkinson's Disease and that number grows daily.

Houston educator persevering despite Parkinson's Disease

What they're saying:

Jeffery Weiss was diagnosed with Parkinson's five years ago.

When he found out, Jeffery says he got, "concerned, worried and a little depressed."

He's not letting the disease stop him from pursuing his passions. He's an avid bowler and fosters through Golden Beginnings Rescue Group.

He and his wife are on their seventh dog. Jeffery also works and teaches. He's been a professor with Texas Chiropractic College for 30 years. 

His best advice for others dealing with Parkinson's: stay positive and keep moving.

Jeffrey's tremors are hardly noticeable, and he credits his medication, Crexont.

There are a lot of medications for Parkinson's. Consult with your doctor to see what's best for you.

The Source: FOX 26 Reporter Randy Wallace spoke with Jeffery Weiss.

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