Houston educator, chiropractor isn't letting Parkinson's Disease stop him from living life to the fullest

As many as 77,000 Texans have Parkinson's Disease and that number grows daily.

Houston educator persevering despite Parkinson's Disease

What they're saying:

Jeffery Weiss was diagnosed with Parkinson's five years ago.

When he found out, Jeffery says he got, "concerned, worried and a little depressed."

He's not letting the disease stop him from pursuing his passions. He's an avid bowler and fosters through Golden Beginnings Rescue Group.

He and his wife are on their seventh dog. Jeffery also works and teaches. He's been a professor with Texas Chiropractic College for 30 years.

His best advice for others dealing with Parkinson's: stay positive and keep moving.

Jeffrey's tremors are hardly noticeable, and he credits his medication, Crexont.

There are a lot of medications for Parkinson's. Consult with your doctor to see what's best for you.