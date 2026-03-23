19-year-old on probation, free from jail on 3 bonds, now accused of murder

The Brief If the courts would have acted, 29-year-old Jermarkus Johnson would likely be alive. His alleged killer, Johnnie Lillie, was under the supervision of both the probation department and pre-trial services. But that didn't stop him from allegedly committing murder. According to court documents, Lillie violated his bond at least half a dozen times.



If the courts would have acted, 29-year-old Jermarkus Johnson would likely be alive.

Breaking Bond: 19-year-old free from jail on 3 bonds, now accused of murder

What they're saying:

His alleged killer, Johnnie Lillie, was under the supervision of both the probation department and pre-trial services. But that didn't stop him from allegedly committing murder.

In June 2024, Lillie was sentenced to probation for burglary of a motor vehicle.

"While he's on probation, he picks up a possession of a prohibited weapon, a machine gun. That's pretty serious," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

Instead of revoking his probation and sending him to jail, Lillie was granted bond. While free on that bond, Lillie was charged with another burglary of a motor vehicle.

"Now he's out on not one, but two bonds, and is still on probation," Kahan said.

According to court documents, Lillie violated his bond at least half a dozen times.

"Pretrial services says we cannot monitor him, he's not abiding by any of his conditions," said Kahan. "And again, he's allowed to remain on probation and multiple bonds."

The court's failure to do anything to Lillie may have cost Jermarkus Johnson his life.

Sheriff's deputies say Lillie shot and killed Johnson on September 22, 2025, on Aldine Bender.

Lillie is one of many defendants who violate conditions of probation and bond, but nothing happens to them. Still, taxpayers fork over money for two entities to supervise and report violations.