Baytown apartment residents say days-long power outage has left them scrambling for answers

The Brief Residents at a Baytown apartment complex say they have been without power since Saturday night. CenterPoint says the outage is tied to customer-owned electrical equipment on the property, not CenterPoint equipment. Residents say they have lost food, dealt with changing restoration estimates, and in some cases, have nowhere else to go.



Residents at a Baytown apartment complex say they have been dealing with a prolonged power outage since Saturday night, leaving some without air conditioning, refrigeration, or clear answers about when electricity will be fully restored.

Baytown apartment residents stranded without power, seeking answers

People living at The Park at Aviano told FOX 26 the outage has disrupted daily life for days, forcing families to throw away groceries, make alternate sleeping arrangements, and wait through changing timelines for when the power might come back on.

One resident, Michelle Bransford, said the uncertainty has been one of the hardest parts.

"It’s just… you can’t plan anything. Because you don’t know what’s gonna happen."

Bransford also said she does not have another place to go while she waits for the power to return.

"No, I don’t have any place. This is all I’ve got."

What we know:

Residents told FOX 26 the outage began Saturday night after what one described as a transformer blast. Michelle Bransford said parts of multiple buildings were affected and that residents were told different restoration times over the course of several days. CenterPoint Energy told FOX 26 the outage was caused by damage to customer-owned electric distribution equipment located on the property. In a statement, the company said its crews inspected the infrastructure serving the complex and found no problems with CenterPoint equipment.

CenterPoint said it is prepared to restore power once repairs to the customer-owned equipment are completed by a licensed electrician.

Residents say the outage has had a major impact. Bransford said people have had to throw away food and struggle through daily routines without power. She also described safety concerns related to navigating her dark apartment while dealing with health issues. Another family member said the outage has also affected children in the complex, describing them as stressed and uncomfortable being away from home.

What we don't know:

It is still unclear exactly what specific equipment on the property was damaged.

It is also unclear when the property owner or management first learned of the issue and when repairs officially began.

FOX 26 also asked whether residents will receive any assistance, including hotel accommodations, rent relief, or reimbursement for spoiled food.

As of now, FOX 26 is still waiting for a direct response from the complex and from Auerbach Funds, the company that owns the property.

What they're saying:

Residents described frustration over what they say have been shifting outage estimates and limited certainty about when power will actually return.

Bransford told FOX 26 that power restoration times appeared to change repeatedly.

"Possibly tonight, but it’s been changing… it’s been different times. They say now it’s gonna be tonight, but we don’t know."

She said the outage has created financial stress as well, especially for residents already living on tight budgets.

"That’s my fridge… and I’m fully disabled on SSI… and all this could go bad… everything has to be thrown out."

CenterPoint's Response:

"CenterPoint Energy is committed to the safety of the electric customers and communities we are privileged to serve. We understand how disruptive and frustrating it is to be without power, especially for an extended period of time. This is a customer-owned equipment issue, and not a CenterPoint equipment or ability to provide power issue. On Saturday, an outage affecting the Park at Aviano apartment complex in Baytown was caused by damage to customer-owned electric distribution equipment located on the property. CenterPoint crews promptly responded to inspect the company’s infrastructure and confirmed there are no issues with CenterPoint’s equipment serving the complex. Since that time, our teams have been working closely with apartment management to support resolution of the issue. We have remained in regular contact, are providing guidance as needed, and we are ready to restore power as soon as the necessary repairs to the customer‑owned equipment are completed by a licensed electrician. We recognize the hardship outages create for residents, and we remain committed to working alongside our customers to restore service as safely and quickly as possible during unexpected events.

What's next:

Late Tuesday, a resident told FOX 26 that what had started as an outage affecting part of the complex had expanded, and that residents were being told they may not have electricity back until the early hours of the morning.

For now, many residents say they are still waiting for two things: a firm timeline and accountability.