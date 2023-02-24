Suspect steals money, lottery tickets from Houston convenience store

article

The Houston Police Department needs your help locating a suspect involved in an aggravated robbery in January.

According to authorities, the robbery occurred on Saturday, January 21 around 7:15 a.m. when an unknown male entered a convenience store, located at the 9100 block of North Broadway.

SUGGESTED: 17 men charged with solicitation of prostitution in Montgomery Co.

Authorities said the suspect walked up to the employee at the register while pointing a handgun at her and demanded money.

That's when the suspect walked around the counter and removed the money from the cash drawers, lottery tickets, and other merchandise located behind the counter.

The suspect, who is described as a white male wearing all black and sunglasses, fled the convenience store.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.