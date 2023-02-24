article

Over a dozen men are facing prostitution charges following an operation conducted by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Organized Crime Unit.

According to a release, the operation was regarding human trafficking and "buyers of illicit sex" in southern Montgomery County.

The Human Trafficking Rescue Alliance is a multi-agency taskforce comprised of Federal, State and Local Law Enforcement from the region with a shared mission to rescue victims of human trafficking and to stop people from engaging in activities that promote human trafficking. On September 1, 2021, Texas became the first state to make the crime of buying sex into a Felony with enhanced consequences.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Organized Crime Unit, Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, Houston Police Department, and other members of the Human Trafficking Rescue Alliance participated in the operation.