Three people were arrested after an undercover investigation of a massage parlor that was accused of prostitution in Spring.

On Tuesday, Harris County Precinct 4 investigators say they went undercover at Asian Massage located in the 800 block of East Louetta Road after they received complaints about alleged prostitution.

CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY: Grandmother charged with murder in beating death of 8-year-old granddaughter

Officials say an investigator pretended to be a customer at the spa and was solicited for sex or sex acts by a woman working at the parlor.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Hsiao Mei Lin (Photo Courtesy of Harris County Constable's Office Precinct 4)

Uniformed deputies then entered the massage parlor and found a second woman performing sex acts with a male customer, reports say.

The investigators later found the parlor did not have a Massage Establishment License and both women employees weren't licensed to work as Massage Therapists.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo Courtesy of Harris County Constable's Office Precinct 4

Mei Hsiao Lin and Zh-Sen Yan were both arrested and charged with Prostitution on a $100 bond. The male customer, Erik Yokoyama, was also arrested and charged with Solicitation of Prostitution on a $1,000 bond.