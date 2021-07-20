Suspect charged with murder for stabbing woman to death at her apartment on Ella Blvd

Harris County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested and charged a suspect in connection to a murder on Ella Blvd last week. As the family in that case receives justice, another family is mourning the death of their loved one.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Anfernee Stephens was arrested and charged with murder for stabbing Alexius Thomas-Jones to death on July 12.

Investigators say sheriff’s deputies went to the woman’s apartment on the 16000 block of Ella Blvd for a welfare check after her mom called the authorities worried, she hasn’t heard from her daughter for several days. When deputies arrived, they found Alexius dead with stab wounds to her body.

As authorities capture the person responsible, law enforcement is now investigating another murder on Ella Blvd, just down the road from this one.

Harris County Sheriff’s Deputies say overnight, a 43-year-old woman was shot and killed inside her apartment on the 15000 block of Ella.

Investigators say her teenage son was home at the time, heard the gunshots and called police.

Investigators believe there was forced entry into the woman’s apartment. Her car is still missing from the garage.

Authorities are now working to interview the woman’s boyfriend.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call HCSO or Crimestoppers.