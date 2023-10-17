The dynamics of tipping culture in America have come under the spotlight in a recent survey by The Vacationer. The survey delves into the tipping habits of individuals both at home and on vacation.

Key findings reveal that the top three professions Americans usually tip are bartenders (53.44%), restaurant dine-in waitstaff (52.95%), and restaurant delivery personnel (49.02%).

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

A surprising trend emerges as more than 50% of respondents are seemingly comfortable with not tipping food delivery drivers (49.02%), restaurant waitstaff (47.05%), and bartenders (46.56%) at all.

Fast-food employees and buffet servers emerge as the least likely recipients of tips. Only 15.72% of survey responders said they usually tip fast-food employees.

Similarly, buffet servers receive tips from just 16.70% of respondents.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

An intriguing finding is that 35.95% of respondents typically tip coffee shop baristas.

Eric Jones, Assistant Professor of Mathematics at Rowan College South Jersey, led the survey and conducted it online using SurveyMonkey's interface/audience on August 8, 2023.

The survey included responses from 1,020 American adults over 18, including 46.76% male and 53.24% female respondents, offering a comprehensive snapshot of tipping preferences across genders.



