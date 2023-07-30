Survey reveals front runners in race for Houston mayor- What's Your Point?

Expand / Collapse search

Houston mayor’s race: Whitmire and Jackson Lee lead, run-off possibility lingers

The latest poll from the UH-Hobby School shows State Senator John Whitmire and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee holding a strong lead with a 30-point margin, but there's still a possibility for other candidates to enter a December run-off if they can gain more visibility and funding through debates and media exposure.

Houston - We are exactly one hundred days out of the November 7th election - and new numbers from uh-hobby school are daunting for much of the field.

They show state senator John Whitmire and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee maintaining a 30-point margin...as they move toward a likely December run-off.

I said "likely" not "certain" - Rice Political Analyst Mark Jones says it's still possible candidates back in the pack can "catch fire"

