We're getting a clearer picture of where the Houston mayoral race stacks up with a University of Houston survey revealing two front-runners.

The Hobby School of Public Affairs representative survey shows a two-candidate showdown between Texas State Senator John Whitmire and U.S. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.

Whitmire received 34 percent, and Lee received 32 percent of ballots from likely voters given the survey.

The remaining 12 candidates have three percent or less support at this stage. One in five potential voters do remain undecided.

The 800 respondents in the survey represent Houston voters likely to participate in the 2023 mayoral election in November.

Through text messages, voters were contacted between July 12 and July 20. Participants were directed to an online survey platform where they could choose between English and Spanish language options.

November 7th marks the election of Houston's next mayor, who will replace outgoing Mayor Sylvester Turner.

See UH's report on the November mayoral and controller races, including possible runoff scenarios, here.

