As Whitmire, Jackson-Lee top mayoral poll, voters identify priorities

Wherever you go in the Bayou City, winning votes in the upcoming mayoral race will be a very "heavy lift."

At Chancellor's Family Center on the Southwest side, Longtime Houstonian's, like Jim Maher, have felt significantly shortchanged when it comes to fundamental city services.

"You never know whether a recycle bin is going to get picked up. It could be a week or three weeks or six weeks and again, the city streets are just a complete mess," said Maher.

As candidates charge into the campaign stretch run, they'll also need to convince voters, like Richard Butler, they have a formula for improving public safety.

"I'd like to see the Police Department and Fire Department get some help," said Butler.

Just down the road at the bustling, New York Bagel shop in Meyerland, Judy Mellon said her vote will go to the contender willing to seriously attack homelessness.

"We have empty hotels. We have empty apartment buildings and I don't think anybody should be living on the street in 110 degree temperature," said Mellon.

Fresh off the press, polling from the UH Hobby School of Public Affairs is placing both State Senator John Whitmire and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee more or less 30 points ahead of the pack, 105 days out from the November election.

"Right now, we have a two horse race between John Whitmire and Sheila Jackson Lee, and about a half dozen candidates who are far behind with theoretical potential to enter the run-off. But right now, it doesn't look likely at all," said Jones.

In a run-off, Jones says the polling gives Whitmire a substantial advantage over Jackson-Lee with most Republicans and Independents breaking in favor of the Dean of the Texas Senate and away from the 14-term Congresswoman.

